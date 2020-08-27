Torrential rains in Karachi to continue till 11pm, says Met Office

KARACHI: The ongoing downpour in Karachi will continue till 11pm, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its new advisory.

In its weather alert issued today, the Met Office had predicted that heavy showers in the city could last until 4pm, but now said that it would continue till 11 pm.

A day ago, the Met Office had predicted that the monsoon rain system had weakened and it was likely that the metropolis would be provided with much-needed relief from the torrential rains.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also released figures about ongoing rainfall in Karachi.

According to the met office, PAF Faisal Base received the maximum rainfall of 130 mm, Nazimabad 105mm, North Nazimabad 104 mm, Landhi 85 mm, Jinnah Terminal and Old Airport 80 mm, University Road 67 mm, Masroor Base 98 mm and Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 30 mm in the ongoing rainfall.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains battered large swathes of the metropolis on Thursday, inundating major roads and low-lying areas and causing severe traffic jams on several major arteries of the city.

Commuters waded through knee-deep waters, chest-deep in some areas, as vehicles were submerged with torrential rains adding to traffic woes. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as K-Electric’s feeders tripped, suspending power supply.

Knee-deep rainwater also gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.

