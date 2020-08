Another monsoon spell batters Karachi, unleashes urban flooding

KARACHI: Heavy monsoon rains battered large swathes of the metropolis on Thursday, inundating major roads and low-lying areas and causing severe traffic jams on several major arteries of the city.

Commuters waded through knee-deep waters, chest-deep in some areas, as vehicles were submerged with torrential rains adding to traffic woes. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as K-Electric’s feeders tripped, suspending power supply.



Many areas, including North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Hyderi, Power House Chowrangi, Manzoor Colony, Sakhi Hassan, Nagan Chowrangi, and KDA Chowrang completely submerged, while several underpasses were closed to all sorts of traffic after rainwater accumulated there.

The Korangi Causeway has also been closed because of overflowing Malir River, due to which traffic was diverted towards Sadiq Bridge, causing severe traffic jams in the area.

Knee-deep rainwater also gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, sharing a video clip of flooded streets on Twitter, said: “This is DHA Phase 6 Karachi. What is happening in the low lying areas of KHI today is devastating yet once again. Testing times for Karachiites yet again!”

No doubt Allah tests those he loves the most.#KarachiRain #KarachiSinks #RainEmergency pic.twitter.com/MEBgRxWMCs — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) August 27, 2020

God save us all! pic.twitter.com/EyrbU8emb2 — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) August 27, 2020

