PM directs authorities to step up relief efforts in rain-hit Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed federal institutions to carry out relief operations and help rain-hit people in Karachi as heavy downpour brought life to a standstill in the port city, ARY News reported.

PM Khan has directed authorities concerned to step up relief efforts in rain-affected areas of Karachi and use all available resources in proving relief to people of Karachi.

“Federal government will not leave people of Karachi alone,” said PM Imran and lauded efforts of Pakistan Army and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for carrying out relief activities in the city.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, said that he reviewed the plan for clearing Karachi Nullahs/river beds.

The work on cleaning Karachi sewage drains will start from next month after the approval of plan.

“Reviewed NDMA plan for clearing nullahs/ river beds & solve problem of Karachi drowning every time it rains heavily. Inshallah will have plan approved and work started in Sep. Completion in 1 year. Largest tax-paying city of Pakistan deserves better than what it is facing today,” he tweeted.

Reviewed NDMA plan for clearing nullahs/ river beds & solve problem of karachi drowning every time it rains heavily. Inshallah will have plan approved & work started in Sep. Completion in 1 year. Largest tax paying city of Pakistan deserves better than what it is facing today — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 26, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army is carrying out relief and rescue operations in various parts of Karachi affected by heavy rains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

It said the army’s engineers along with heavy machinery and specialised equipment have been deployed to stop the outflow of water from the Malir River by repairing cracks that emerged in its walls, inundating Qaidabad and nearby neighbourhoods.

In a tweet late on Tuesday night, the ISPR said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed the Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist the people affected by the recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.

