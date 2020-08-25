COAS orders to expedite flood relief operations in Sindh   

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday directed to accelerate flood relief operations in Sindh, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief directed corps commander Karachi to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.

#COAS directed karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and #Karachi. “Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 25, 2020

“Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR

Earlier today, Pakistan Army had continued to assist the civil administration in providing relief to masses in rain-hit areas of Karachi.

A press statement issued by the ISPR had said that heavy rains had badly hit parts of Karachi. Besides rainfall in Karachi, downpour had also occurred in Kirthar range which led to the overflow of Lath and Thado dam, the army’s media wing said adding that the overflow from Lath dam caused flooding at Northern Bypass and Malir river bank, affecting parts of the Quaidabad area.

It had said that more than 70 Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers rescue and relief teams were assisting civil administration to provide relief to the affected population.

Comments

comments