Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday continued to assist the civil administration in providing relief to masses in rain-hit areas of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A press statement issued by the ISPR said that heavy rains had badly hit parts of Karachi.

Besides rainfall in Karachi, downpour also occurred in Kirthar range which led to the overflow of Lath and Thado dam, the army’s media wing said adding that the overflow from Lath dam caused flooding at Northern Bypass and Malir river bank, affecting parts of the Quaidabad area.

It said that more than 70 Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers rescue and relief teams are assisting civil administration to provide relief to the affected population.

Army rescue teams are shifting affected people of Quaidabad through boats to safer places, the ISPR said.

It further said that army engineers have made a 200 metres long and 4 feet high bund to avoid flooding of M-9 highway and ensuring proper regulation of water.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah declares rain emergency in province

“Three army engineering teams are deployed along Mehran drain to avoid its spillover to save K-Electric Grid station, Saadi town and Malir Cantt areas,” the media wing said adding that relief and rescue teams are busy in shifting the people to safer places and providing shelter and cooked food to them.

The ISPR handout also pointed out the areas badly affected during the rainfall including Gulshan e Hadeed, DHA, Gizri, Kemari, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Landhi, Airport, University Road, Faisal Base, Saadi town, Quaidabad, Yusuf Goth, PAF Faisal Base, PAF Masroor Base and Gulistan e Johar.

