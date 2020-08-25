CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah declares rain emergency in province

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed a rain emergency in the province after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Karachi and other parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The chief minister reviewed the rainfall situation at Nursery area in Karachi and directed the chief secretary on the telephone to issue a notification imposing rain emergency in the province.

Murad Ali Shah cancelled holidays of all government employees and directed them to report to their departments. “The city has received heavy rainfall and some low-lying areas have submerged,” said the chief minister as he directed the PDMA to initiate relief activities in the metropolis.

He said that the government would not leave the masses alone at this testing time and he had visited parts of the city to ensure immediate clearing of rainwater from the roads.

Later, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also took to Twitter to share the decision of imposing rain emergency in the province.

Rain emergency has been declared in the province by CM Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) August 25, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning inundating low lying areas and increasing chances of urban flooding.

As per details, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani, North Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Defence, Manzoor Colony, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Alfalah and other parts of Karachi are receiving moderate to heavy rain.

In Hyderabad, areas of Qasimabad and Latifabad are showing the flood-like situation, rain water has paraylsed routine life as low-lying areas have been submerged with the rainwater.

