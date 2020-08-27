Web Analytics
In pics: Flooded roads, areas after heavy rain across Karachi

Another monsoon spell lashed large swathes of the metropolis on Thursday, inundating major roads and low-lying areas and causing severe traffic jams on several major arteries of the city.

Commuters were seen wading through knee-deep waters, chest-deep in some areas, as vehicles were submerged with torrential rains adding to traffic woes. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as K-Electric’s feeders tripped, suspending power supply.

Read More: Another monsoon spell batters Karachi, unleashes urban flooding

Here are some of the horrifying visuals of inundated roads and urban flooding in various parts of the metropolis being shared on social media platforms.

