Pakistan Army continues relief, rescue operation in rain-hit Sindh: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday continued its relief and rescue operation in Karachi and Hyderabad as several areas of the Sindh province remain submerged due to heavy rainfall, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, people remained trapped in parts of the province due to heavy rainfall as armed forces continued their relief activities.

Army Flood Emergency Control Centre has been established in Karachi, said the military’s media wing adding that medical camps were also established in Gulberg, Liaquatabad, and New Karachi areas.

The armed forces are also involved in pumping out water from 36 locations in the city, the media wing said adding that cooked food was also distributed among 10,000 people in the capital city.

The military men have also established protective bunds at M-9 highway as the engineering wing is involved in dewatering at three grid stations in Malir and Saadi Town areas.

A breach in the Malir river near Quaidabad was also filled by the army personnel while boats are also used to shift people to secure places, the ISPR said.

The statement said that Pakistan Navy officials are also involved in the rescue operation as their divers pulled out bodies of two people drowned in Korangi crossing and Shah Faisal Colony areas.

Pakistan Navy helicopters are also involved in the rescue and relief activities.

The ISPR also said that the armed forces have also established relief and medical camps in Hyderabad. The engineers from armed forces are also involved in the dewatering process in parts of the city.

The Pakistan Army teams are also involved in rescue activities in Dadu and Mirpurkhas areas, the media release said.

