Sindh CM orders to tighten security of important installations, business centres  

KARACHI: Following a failed attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed to make fool-proof security arrangements at all the important business centres, sensitive installations, and entry and exit points of the city, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to accelerate the ongoing targeted operations and improve the intelligence system in the province.

On the occasion, the chief minister paid rich tribute to the security guards, Sindh police and Rangers personnel for foiling the terror attack on PSX.

Read More: Four terrorists killed as security forces foil Pakistan Stock Exchange terror attack

Earlier today, at least 11 people had been killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility of the attack.

Six security officials and one citizen had been martyred and four attackers killled when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had said.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel had reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area.

