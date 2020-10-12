CM Usman Buzdar says artificial inflation will not be tolerated

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar here on Monday has summoned a meeting of the Price Control Committee to review the situation of inflation in the province, ARY News reported.

Concerned authorities will brief the CM about the steps being taken by them to control over increasing inflation.

Usman Buzdar in his statement said that artificial inflation cannot be tolerated at any cost. “Will utilise every possible way to provide relief to the masses.”

He directed the concerned authorities for strict monitoring of prices of the daily use items in the market.

Read more: ‘Don’t waste time in meetings, provide relief to masses,’ CM Buzdar tells officials

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the volunteers of the Tiger Force to regularly check prices of basic commodities like Flour, Sugar, Ghee and lentils in their localities.

In a tweet, he asked the volunteers to post the prices on Tiger Force Portal.

The Prime Minister said he will meet with the Tiger Force volunteers on Saturday next at Convention Center in Islamabad.

Comments

comments