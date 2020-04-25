LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday banned Iftar parties at government expenditure in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the ban will be applicable on all provincial ministers, secretaries and other officials.

Punjab Chief Minister said the government has to save each penny amid the coronavirus outbreak and have to spend resources while keeping the economic situation in view.

“The money will be spent on combatting the virus,” he added.

Earlier, the Sindh government has banned all official parties in the province amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It must be noted that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

138,147 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. Local transmission is 79 percent and foreign travel 21 percent. The government has made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 3037 patients admitted across the country.

