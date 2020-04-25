Coronavirus cases soar to 4,232 in Sindh, 78 dead  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday confirmed that 287 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

While giving details about the new infections, the Sindh chief minister in a video statement said that out of 287 cases, 199 cases have been reported from Karachi while 96 emerged from other Sindh districts.

He said the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 802, while 78 people have been pronounced dead in the province, so far.

“Three more have died from novel coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours,” he said, adding that the coronavirus cases in Karachi stand at 2,891 while the provincial tally of positive cases has risen to 4,232.

“There are 3,352 patients under treatment in Sindh at the moment,” added Shah.

Murad Ali Shah said that 2599 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours whereas overall 38,188 tests have been conducted to date.

According to the break-up of today’s positive cases in Karachi, 8 people were found infected in Malir District, 79 new infections in District South, 57 cases detected in District East, and 32 positive cases reported from District Central.

Larkana reported 17 new positive cases, 13 Covid-19 cases detected in Hyderabad, 7 in Sukkur and 11 cases were found from Shikarpur, he added.

Ramazan SOPs

Sindh government on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the month of Ramadan amid coronavirus lockdown in the province.

The provincial home department issued two notifications detailing the activities allowed and barred during the holy month due to the resections on movement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification barred the public from offering Tarawih prayers in mosques and directed them to offer it at their homes due to the virus outbreak fear.

“The citizens will be barred from going out during 5:00 pm to 8:00 am, however, the restaurants will be allowed to supply cooked food from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm only through delivery service,” it said.

The notification barred sales of usual iftari items at stalls including samosas, pakoras and other items and further read that anyone found violating the ban will have to bear the legal consequences.

Comments

comments