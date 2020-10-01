LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking swift action on an ARY News report suspended Assistant Commissioner Burewala for ordering his personnel to assault a private security guard after the latter asked him to follow COVID-19 SOPs before entering the school premise.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb ordered his staff to carry out an assault on a security guard posted outside a private school who attempted to check his temperature while following the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Soon after the incident was reported on ARY NEWS, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda took notice of it, and while expressing his disappointment on the matter via a tweet said that he would ask the chief secretary Punjab to take notice of the matter.

The chief minister took notice of the assault shortly after Vawda tweeted the ARY News report and announced that the assistant commissioner will be removed from his post.

READ: CM Buzdar removes assistant commissioner over flour crisis in Jaranwala

Usman Buzdar said he has issued directions to de-notify the AC with immediate effect.

Earlier it was reported that the assistant commissioner not only meted out affliction on the poor security guard but he went beyond in his anger and lodged a complaint against him at Model Town police station for his ‘misbehaviour’.

After the CCTV footage of the event was requested, it emerged that district official’s guards thrashed the school’s security guard.

It is pertinent that Vawda expressed his anger over the incident and demanded that the AC should receive the same treatment he’d ordered on the ‘poor guard’.

اصولاً تو اس AC کا بھی یہی حال ہونا چاہئے جو اس نے اس غریب گارڈ کا کیا ہے۔ چیف سیکریٹری سے بات کر رہا ہوں۔ اس ACکو معطل کیا جائے اور FIR درج کر کے جیل کی ہوا بھی کھلائی جائے- pic.twitter.com/jouinWvgQt — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) October 1, 2020

Comments

comments