CM Usman Buzdar will complete his tenure: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will complete his tenure, ARY News reported on Friday.

“I have said it 22 times in last 22 months that CM Buzdar is not going anywhere, he will complete his tenure”, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in a statement issued here Lahore.

Those involved in looting people are hurling allegations against incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he added.

The minister said that CM Buzdar is sincerely discharging his duties to serve the people of the province.

The previous governments have done nothing for the development of the country, he stated and added that CM Buzdar is currently on the South Punjab visit and the area is being focus more to uplift the lives of the people living there.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had also rejected the speculations of removal of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Shibli Faraz took to Twitter to put brakes to the speculations and said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is going nowhere.

“All speculations regarding his departure are Mala fide and baseless.”

