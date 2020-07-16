‘Usman Buzdar is going nowhere’ as fed govt backs Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday termed speculations over the removal of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar as baseless, ARY NEWS reported.

Shibli Faraz took to Twitter to put brakes to the speculations and said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is going nowhere.

“All speculations regarding his departure are Mala fide and baseless.”

Speaking on the matter during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also extended support for the incumbent chief minister Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar enjoys the majority of the Punjab Assembly along with the support of the coalition parties and the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that they have no issues with the coalition parties in the province as they assured complete support to the provincial government over budget.

Sarwar said that the PTI government is not associated with any mega corruption scandal. “Any government faces difficulties during the first two years of its rule,” he said and vowed to provide relief to masses in the next two years.

It is pertinent to be mention here that calls from within PTI have also been raised for the removal of the chief minister Punjab earlier but gained no support after the prime minister extended his complete support for him.

On 20 January, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to step aside.

Talking with Kashif Abbasi in his talk show ‘Off The Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that the chief mister’s failure is not the fault of the prime minister. He maintained that CM Buzdar himself is responsible for his performance.

