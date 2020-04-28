CM Usman Buzdar orders crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteering and directed concerned officials to carefully monitor process of auction in markets.

According to details, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to show no leniency to anyone who is found involved in hoarding and profiteering during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure provision of all items at government’s fixed prices.

Punjab government has also released list of 41 goods which cannot be hoarded according to the ordinance.

List includes tea, sugar, powered milk, milk for children, edible oil, fruit, salt, potato, onion, pulses, fish, beef, mutton, eggs, spices, vegetables, kerosene oil, match sticks, coal, chemical fertilizers, poultry food, cement, cotton seeds, caustic soda, pesticides, wheat flour, face masks, N95 masks, sanitizers, surface cleaners, alcohol and wool.

Earlier, Punjab government promulgated anti-hoarding ordinance in a bid to control hoarding and profiteering in the province. Ordinance contains three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the hoarded items.

