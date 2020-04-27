Punjab to initiate ‘smart sampling’ for coronavirus tests: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar on Monday announced the ‘smart sampling’ initiative for coronavirus across the province, ARY News reported.

The initiative will help understanding and tackling the dangerous pathogen and its behavior in the community better through varying degree of tests.

CM Buzdar said that by careful study of the samples, the experts will try and zero in on the factors aiding the spread of the virus and/or helping in the cure of coronavirus.

He revealed that a committee of medical experts has already been formed in this regard.

CM Buzdar also said that till now the government was focused on testing people in qurantined isolation centres but now the sphere of testing is gradually being increased.

The chief minister also said that the province has worked hard and has consistently achieved the ability to conduct more and more coronavirus tests.

