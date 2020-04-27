Punjab’s coronavirus tally rises to 5,526 with 80 new infections

LAHORE: 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus have surfaced in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 5,526, according to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus so far stands at 84 while 1,183 patients have recuperated from the infection.

The department said 22 of the total patients remain in critical condition in various hospitals in the province.

As many as 71,726 tests have been conducted until recently, it said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the province’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to 5,000 tests per day but it would be further ramped up to 10,000 tests a day soon.

In a letter to the MNAs from Punjab, he said the country is facing an extraordinary health crisis. The provincial government has taken effective measures at all levels to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Underscoring the role of the lawmakers in monitoring the government’s Covid-19 response, the chief minister expressed the hope that they would spare no effort in helping the government in tackling the pandemic.

