LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said on Saturday that the present government is working on the people-friendly agenda.

In his statement issued here from Lahore, today, Usman Buzdar said government work to uplift living standard of its citizen and bring prosperity in their lives.

“We do not believe in raising just fake slogans, but delivering”, he said. The foundation of Naya Pakistan has been laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said PTI government is bringing such reforms in the country, that could benefit the people directly and in long term.

Criticizing the opposition, the Punjab CM said opposition is reaping , what it sow in the past. Those who looted the country’s resources will be made accountable.

Earlier on December 21, Mr. Buzdar had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver, we will not make excuses.

He was speaking to the party workers and office-bearers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on him during his visit to the area.

Usman Buzdar had said, he would visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities. CM Punjab said the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders will be resolved.

