Govt committed to provide all basic facilities to masses: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government was committed to the provision of basic facilities to the masses.

He was talking to elected members of Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said the government has made a new example of reforms in different sectors in the province and problems of people are being resolved on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister said the government is working day in and day out for the development of rural areas of the province.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the boy’s death of rabies due to the unavailability of the vaccine in Ferozewala.

A report in this regard has been sought from Commissioner Lahore Division. Showing his resentment over nonavailability of anti-rabies vaccine in Shahdara and Meo Hospital, Usman Buzdar termed it as negligence of the concerned authorities.

He also condoled the death of the boy and prayed for his eternal peace.

The Punjab chief minister has also directed the concerned department to initiate an awareness campaign against the stray dogs.

