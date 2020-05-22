CM Usman Buzdar launches ‘The Monuments of Lahore’ book

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar on Friday launched ‘The Monuments of Lahore’ book, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the book includes data of 83 historical buildings of Lahore. Historical buildings of Lahore are our unique assets, CM Buzdar added.

He said that the book will help the new generation to learn about the rich and historical cultural of Pakistan specially of Lahore as the city has unique place in terms of archaeological and cultural sites in the country.

Chief Minister Buzdar said those nations who fail to preserve their history, lose their way.

Read more: CCP launches online merger and acquisition application filing system Last month, the Punjab government had launched an education app, Taleem Ghar, to facilitate students in continuing their academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the students are getting modern education while being at their home through ‘Taleem Ghar’ app. He said that the provincial authorities have also launched a cable television channel and a website under the project. During its initial phase, the students enrolled in Class I to Class VIII are receiving lecturers of different subjects including mathematics and science.

Comments

comments