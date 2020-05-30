CM Buzdar stresses change in lifestyle amid coronavirus outbreak

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of living, ARY News reported on Saturday.

He was talking to Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat who called on him called to discuss issues of mutual interests including politics, COVID-19 and upcoming budget session.

The chief minister the change in lifestyle is the need of the hour amid coronavirus outbreak.

The provincial regime introduced the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 for effective implementation over the government measures, he said.

Talking about locust attack, Usman Buzdar affirmed that the Punjab government took practical steps to control the situation.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had urged masses to continue exercising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

CM Usman Buzdar in his message, had urged masses to remain at homes and adopt precautionary measures. “Stay at home and save yourself and others from coronavirus.”

The chief minister had said the government can only control over the pandemic with the help of masses and the only way to beat the COVID-19 is to remain at homes and exercise social distancing.

