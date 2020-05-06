CM Usman Buzdar asks masses to exercise social distancing

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has urged masses to continue exercising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Usman Buzdar in his message, urged masses to remain at homes and adopt precautionary measures. “Stay at home and save yourself and others from coronavirus.”

The chief minister said the government can only control over the pandemic with the help of masses and the only way to beat the COVID-19 is to remain at homes and exercise social distancing.

He said the provincial government of Punjab is utilising every source to treat the patients of the virus.

Yesterday, the Punjab government had decided to further ease lockdown.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Well-placed sources privy to the development relayed the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from May 9 when shops selling iron pipes, steel, spare parts, machinery and electrical items will be allowed to do business.

Read More: Punjab’s coronavirus tally rises to 8133, death toll at 144

They said glass manufacturers, shops selling construction and textile material will also be granted permission to resume operations. Besides, cloth shops will be allowed to operate for a period of six hours from the 15th of Ramazan.

The government also decided to open parks, but clarified that mechanical swings and slides remain closed. It will be mandatory for all businessmen and traders to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to aver the spread of the deadly virus.

A formal announcement with regard to relaxation of the lockdown will be made on May 9.

Comments

comments