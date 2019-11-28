CM Buzdar calls upon PM Imran Khan, discusses core govt issues

ISLAMABAD: CM Usman Buzdar calls upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Buzdar took the Prime Minister into confidence with regards to development and reconstruction efforts being undertaken in the province.

Political situation of Punjab was also a top of discussion between the dignitaries.

Yesterday, A delegation comprising Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday where they discussed issues of their constituencies with him.

CM Usman Buzdar issued special directives during the meeting for the resolution of public issues in the respective constituencies which were brought into his knowledge by the provincial lawmakers.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to bring real change in the governance system of the country. He added that Punjab will be made an ideal province in accordance with the vision of PM Khan.

