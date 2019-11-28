Usman Buzdar takes notice of boy who died of rabies due to unavailability of vaccine

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice of the boy’s death of rabies due to the unavailability of the vaccine in Ferozewala, ARY News reported.

A report in this regard has been sought from Commissioner Lahore Division. Showing his resentment over nonavailability of anti-rabies vaccine in Shahdara and Meo Hospital, Usman Buzdar termed it as negligence of the concerned authorities.

He also condoled the death of the boy and prayed for his eternal peace.

The Punjab chief minister has also directed the concerned department to initiate an awareness campaign against the stray dogs.

On the other hand, the government of Sindh will soon start training sessions for municipal staffs to catch stray dogs and vaccinating them against rabies.

Read more: Dog bite vaccine available at some Karachi hospitals: Commissioner

In the view of recent deaths owing to dog bite in the province, the Sindh government had decided to administer stray dogs with the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). The project will cost Rs 300 million.

According to the government’s planning, master trainers from Africa will coach the staffs of municipal councils of Sindh. In every district, 2-3 centers will be established in this regard.

Moreover, the Sindh government has prohibited poisoning stray dogs to death.

Comments

comments