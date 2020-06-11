LAHORE: Taking notice of increase in prices of naan and roti, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure the sale of a commodity at a fix rate.

In a statement on Thursday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that there is no justification for increase in prices of Naan and Roti.

The chief minister directed the Provincial Price Control Committee to take immediate steps for this purpose.

It must be noted that the price of roti in different locations was reported Rs8-10, while naans were being sold for Rs12-15.

The tandoors and restaurants asked the administration to refrain from taking coercive measures while ignoring dynamics of grain markets. Otherwise, they warned that they would be left with no option but to start agitation

Last week, the Muttahida Naan Roti Association had announced to increase the price of roti and naan by Rs4 and Rs5, respectively, from June 10 onwards.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the body on Friday.

