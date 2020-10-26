CM Usman Buzdar says PDM pursuing enemy’s agenda

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that a vicious conspiracy is being hatched to weaken Pakistan by making national institutions controversial.

In a statement, he said that state institutions are our pride and we will foil every conspiracy against them. The nation will never forgive those elements who are raising allegations against the state institutions.

He said that those who are targeting the institutions will not succeed in their nefarious designs. “PDM is working on anti-state agenda.”

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a new identity to Southern Punjab.

Read more: PM took notice of speeches against national security in PDM’s rally: Shehbaz Gill

He said that the Punjab government has resolved the issues of students of Balochistan on priority basis.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had hit out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties – saying “PDM is the third part of the axis of evil with India and Israel against Pakistan”.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the federal minister had slammed opposition leaders for attacking the country’s integrity and institutions.

The federal minister had also condemned the slogans raised by Owais Noorani regarding Balochistan during the PDM rally held in Quetta.

