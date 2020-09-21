LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has summoned Inspector General (IGP) Inam Ghani for briefing over so far progress made in motorway gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

The CM Usman Buzdar has also sought a detailed report in the case. The prime suspect Abid Ali is still at large, whereas the police is conducting raise for his arrest.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had transferred Shafqat, accused of raping a woman on motorway near Gujarpura, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Read more: Police arrest five relatives of prime suspect Abid in motorway rape case Shafqat had confessed to raping a woman on the motorway in his initial statement recorded to the police. He also confessed to committing 11 other such crimes with Abid Ali as well. Shafqat told police that they stayed at Qila Sattar Shah the night after the Lahore motorway incident. The next day, they split up with him going to Depalpur and Abid going to his father’s house in Manga Mandi. He revealed that he had last contacted Abid three days ago.

Comments

comments