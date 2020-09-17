Police arrest five relatives of prime suspect Abid in motorway rape case

GUJJAR PURA: The police on Wednesday night claimed to have arrested five relatives of the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Abid Ali in Kasur.

According to details, Lahore Police carried out an operation in Kasur’s area of Rao Khan on a tip-off that Abid Ali was present in the area during which five of his relatives were arrested.

It was learnt that two cousins, a woman and two other relatives of Abid Ali are among the arrested.

Police sources said that prime suspect in motorway rape case Abid Ali had contacted these persons two days ago. The arrested persons would be brought to Lahore for further investigation.

Earlier on September 16, police had gotten the CNIC of the absconding prime suspect of the gang-rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway blocked to stop him from fleeing abroad.

According to the police, Abid, who still remained at large, will not be able to travel out of the country after his identity card having been blocked on their request.

Meanwhile, sources had relayed the police had persuaded the victim woman to visit the jail where the arrested suspect was detained to complete the procedure of identification parade which would be held in presence of the jail authorities and a judicial officer.

