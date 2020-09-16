Police arrest wife of key suspect in motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested wife of Abid Ali, a key suspect in Lahore motorway gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Faisalabad and arrested Abid Ali’s wife, Bushra. Police sources said that Bushra had contracted second marriage with Abid Ali and the couple has a daughter.

Bushra had four children from her first husband, the sources added.

CNIC of motorway gang-rape suspect blocked

Earlier on September 16, Police had gotten the CNIC of the absconding prime suspect of the gang-rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway blocked to stop him from fleeing abroad.

According to the police, Abid, who still remained at large, will not be able to travel out of the country after his identity card having been blocked on their request.

Meanwhile, sources relayed the police had persuaded the victim woman to visit the jail where the arrested suspect was detained to complete the procedure of identification parade which would be held in presence of the jail authorities and a judicial officer.

