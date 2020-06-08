LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) at any cost to combat deadly coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the CM said that following SOPs is responsibility of every citizen and violation in this regard will not be tolerated. We have to live with this virus by taking all the precautionary measures, he added.

“No one would be allowed to violate the SOPs, else strict action will be taken according to the law.”

Underlining the need of masses’ cooperation to control over the spike of the cases, CM Buzdar said every citizen has to exercise designed SOPs and show patience.

The Punjab government has granted permission to bakeries and milk shops to resume trade throughout the day by exempting it from lockdown regulations.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of the province notified changes in the timings of different businesses and exempted bakeries and milk shops from the lockdown measures.

According to the notification, meat shops have been allowed to be opened for the whole week during 9:00 am to 7:00 pm after following all standard operating procedures (SOPs).

