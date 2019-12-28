KARACHI: Owing to low gas pressure, Compressed National Gas (CNG) stations, which were opened after six days on Saturday were closed again, ARY News reported.

The CNG stations remained opened in Karachi on Friday night for eight hours.

People in large number rushed to the CNG stations for refueling of their vehicle soon after they were open at 10pm, Friday night. However, a large number of vehicle owners’ failed in getting CNG.

“Due to low gas pressure, the CNG outlets have been closed in Karachi”, said the owners of the CNG stations.

Read more: President CNG association announces protests against gas shortage

Earlier, President of All Pakistan CNG Association, Ghias Paracha had announced that he and members of the association plan to protest and demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister House.

Paracha had said that the elongated gas load-shedding had been detrimental to their business and had given undue duress to the masses.

President CNG association had lamented the present government saying that they pledged employment opportunities but were working to dismantle business and places of employment who have already gained a footing in the country.

