President CNG association announces protests against gas shortage

KARACHI: President of All Pakistan CNG Association, Ghias Paracha announced that he and members of the association plan to protest and demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister House, ARY News reported on Friday.

Paracha said that the elongated gas load-shedding has been detrimental to their business and has given undue duress to the masses.

Read More: Citizens protest low gas pressure in Quetta

President CNG association lamented the present government saying that they pledged employment opportunities but are working to dismantle business and places of employment who have already gained a footing in the country.

Ghias Paracha also announced that the association also plans to protest near the offices of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) against the dismal situation of supply.

Earlier in the day, Six days after their closure owing to a shortage of gas in the system, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will open tonight across Sindh.

Read More: CNG stations to open tonight

CNG stations will open in Karachi and other parts of the province at 10 pm, according to the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA).

CNG stations remained shut for the last six days owing to a shortage of gas and to meet the energy needs of domestic consumers.

Comments

comments