CNG stations to remain closed for another 24 hours in Sindh

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday announced that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed in Sindh for further 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

He said that the SSGC’s management is closely monitoring the situation and assured that that the gas supply to the filling stations will be resumed after getting the required pressure and amount of gas for distribution.

Under the load management policy, domestic consumers are on the top priority, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on December 28, All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghias Paracha had claimed that thousands of the employees working at CNG stations had become jobless due to ongoing unannounced closure of the stations country-wide.

Demanding immediate reopening of the CNG stations in Punjab province and in the federal capital Islamabad, he had said that gas supply had improved in the province.

“The supply of the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has also improved, further enhancing the gas supply situation in the province,” he had said.

