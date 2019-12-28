Thousands rendered jobless amid ongoing CNG crisis, claims APCNGA  

KARACHI: All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghias Paracha on Saturday claimed that thousands of the employees working at CNG stations have become jobless due to ongoing unannounced closure of the stations country-wide, ARY NEWS reported.

Demanding immediate reopening of the CNG stations in Punjab province and in the federal capital Islamabad, he said that gas supply has improved in the province.

“The supply of the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has also improved, further enhancing the gas supply situation in the province,” he said.

The chairman said that the CNG stations are closed for continuous 10 days in the province and the owners and dealers are now facing difficulties to even pay off their bills and other dues.

Yesterday, Ghias Paracha announced that he and members of the association plan to protest and demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister House.

Paracha said that the elongated gas load-shedding has been detrimental to their business and has given undue duress to the masses.

Citizens protest low gas pressure in Quetta

President CNG association lamented the present government saying that they pledged employment opportunities but are working to dismantle business and places of employment who have already gained a footing in the country.

Ghias Paracha also announced that the association also plans to protest near the offices of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) against the dismal situation of supply.

