KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed in Sindh for consecutive 48 hours, as the gas crisis further deepen in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The CNG stations were supposed to reopen today, but again the closure schedule has been changed by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

The CNG filling stations remained open for only four days in last 15 days of December.

On the other hand, due to gas load shedding export orders in Karachi are being badly affected. Exporters Association said that all five Industrial Zones of the city have been closed due to gas load shedding.

Due to failure in completion of orders and no gas, a number of labourers have lost their jobs, said Exporters Association.

Earlier on December 28, All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghias Paracha had claimed that thousands of the employees working at CNG stations had become jobless due to ongoing unannounced closure of the stations country-wide.

Demanding immediate reopening of the CNG stations in Punjab province and in the federal capital Islamabad, he had said that gas supply had improved in the province.

