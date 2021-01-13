CNG stations closure extended as gas crisis deepens in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), which had announced opening of CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday, has extended the closure for another 48 hours, till Saturday across Sindh, ARY News reported

According to a notification issued by the SSGC on Wednesday, all the filling stations in Sindh will remain shut for another 48 hours from 8 am Thursday (January 14) till 8 am on Saturday (January 16).

It is pertinent to mention here that the CNG stations will remain shut for six days during the current week as the SSGC, in its earlier notification, had announced to suspend gas supply to the filling stations from 11 to 14th of January.

Earlier on January 1, all the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh would remain closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 4).

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas filling stations would remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday (January 4) till 8 am on Thursday (January 7) across the province.

The duration of the closure had been extended due to the ongoing gas crisis, the statement had read.

