CNG stations to remain shut for three days in Sindh

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will remain closed for 72 hours from Monday (January 4), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am Monday (January 4) till 8 am on Thursday (January 7) across the province.

The duration of the closure has been extended due to the ongoing gas crisis, read the statement.

Read More: CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh for 24 hours

Earlier on December 18, all the compressed natural gas (CNG) and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) stations had remained closed in Sindh on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), all the CNG stations had remained shut from 8am on Saturday till 8am on Sunday as part of the gas load management plan.

The gas stations had also remained closed in the province on Monday for another 24 hours, read the notification.

