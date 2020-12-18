CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh for 24 hours

KARACHI: All the compressed natural gas (CNG) and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) stations will remain closed in Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), all the CNG stations will remain shut from 8am on Saturday till 8am on Sunday as part of the gas load management plan.

The gas stations will also remain closed in the province on Monday for another 24 hours, read the notification.

Read More: SSGC issues CNG closure schedule for Sindh province

Earlier on October 30, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced a closure schedule for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh province.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC, the CNG stations in the city would remain close on Saturday and Sunday for 48 hours from 8:00 am.

In a statement, the CNG association had said that they will operate their filling stations as per the schedule issued by the SSGC. However, the filling stations converted to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) would remain open throughout the week.

Comments

comments