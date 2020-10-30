SSGC issues CNG closure schedule for Sindh province

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced closure schedule for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC, the CNG stations in the city would remain close on Saturday and Sunday for 48 hours from 8:00 am.

In a statement, the CNG association said that they will operate their filling stations as per the schedule issued by the SSGC. However, the filling stations converted to Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) will remain open throughout the week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar had said that Sindh may face a gas shortfall of over 400mmcfd during the upcoming winter season.

He had said that consumers are likely to face an acute shortage of gas during the winter as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) did not have enough gas reserves to meet the consumers’ demand.

Nadeem Babar maintained that the gas crisis will further worsen in December and January in the province. The advisor said they could overcome the gas crisis if the Sindh government gives permission to lay a new pipeline in the province.

