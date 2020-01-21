CNG stations to open tonight for eight hours in Karachi

KARACHI: Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to reopen in the city for eight hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) schedule, the CNG stations will reopen at 10:00 pm tonight, and would continue to supply gas till 6:00 am, for eight consecutive hours.

The SSGC spokesperson said the pressure is low from the various gas fields and they are facing problems in providing gas to the domestic consumers too.

The further schedule of the CNG stations opening will be announced later by keeping the gas pressure in view.

On January 11, the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) had announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city.

The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari had said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province.

He further warned if the current situation does not improve then the petroleum ministry would be responsible for any repercussions.

The APCNGA had also said that the government was not fulfilling its promises and it has become a routine for them as after agreeing to open the stations a day before, they announce their closure hours before.

