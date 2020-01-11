APCNGA, transporters announce protest outside SSGC over CNG closure

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) have announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfills the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. “Instead of producing gas, the SSGC has shut down gas supply in the province,” he said.

He said that the city’s 70 percent of the transport is shifted on CNG and continuous closure from the gas company is badly affecting their businesses.

He further warned if the current situation does not improve then the petroleum ministry would be responsible for any repercussions.

The APCNGA also said that the government was not fulfilling its promises and it has become a routine for them as after agreeing to open the stations a day before, they announce their closure hours before.

“This has badly affected our businesses,” they said.

Earlier, transporters’ body on Wednesday threatened to shut down public transport in the city of over 200 million people over continuous closure of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi.

The announcement was made by the All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) President Irshad Bokhari, who said that it has become difficult for them to run their transport amid closure of CNG stations in the city for past 20 days.

“If the situation does not improve then it will force us to cease all public transport moving in the city,” he said and demanded that the public transport should be given priority in the provision of gas.

He said that due to the policies from the incumbent authorities, the transporters are forced to starve.

