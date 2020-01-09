KARACHI: In another bombshell for CNG fuel consumers in Sindh, gas stations across the province will now open on Sunday rather than Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain open from 7 am on Sunday till 7 pm on the same day, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in an earlier announcement had notified that the stations will remain open from Friday (tomorrow) till Saturday, the order has been revoked.

Karachi Transport Union has decided to observe a strike to show their dismay over the announcement.

Yesterday, Transporters’ body threatened to shut down public transport in the city of over 200 million people over continuous closure of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi.

The announcement was made by the All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) President Irshad Bokhari, who said that it has become difficult for them to run their transport amid the closure of CNG stations in the city for past 20 days.

“If the situation does not improve then it will force us to cease all public transport moving in the city,” he said and demanded that the public transport should be given priority in the provision of gas.

He said that due to the policies from the incumbent authorities, the transporters are forced to starve.

