CNG stations in Sindh to remain open for 24 hours: SSGC

KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will remain open on Friday for 24 hours, announced Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 10:00 am on Friday till 10:00 am on Saturday for 24 hours.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

“Pressure in the SSGC gas system has shown minor improvement, however, the low gas pressure issue still persists. Keeping in view the difficulties of CNG users, Gas supply will be restored at all CNG stations across Sindh from 10:00 am Friday till 10:00 am Saturday morning,” reads a notification.

The CNG stations resumed their operations yesterday (Tuesday) from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am Wednesday.

Low gas pressure and a spike in domestic demand owing to the cold weather gripping parts of the country have forced the company to suspend gas supply to the CNG sector, causing many problems for people, especially commuters who largely rely on public transport for a daily commute.

