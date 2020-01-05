CNG stations shut down for next 36 hours in Sindh

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed for 36 hours across the province, as the gas crisis further deepens in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The SSGC halted gas supply to all the CNG stations due to low gas pressure, the company said. The CNG stations will resume operations on Tuesday at 8 am after 36 hours of closure.

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations were reopened across Sindh this morning for 12 hours. Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed outside the CNG stations.

Low gas pressure and a spike in domestic demand owing to the cold weather gripping parts of the country have forced the company to suspend gas supply to the CNG sector, causing many problems for people, especially commuters who largely rely on public transport for a daily commute.

Meanwhile, the CNG Dealers Association has given the federal government a week to improve the situation caused by gas shortage or else they will stage a sit-in in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan had said domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 percent.

Taking to Twitter, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

