CNG stations to get intermittent gas supply in Jan, uninterrupted in Feb: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 per cent.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

“Country wide we were providing more than 12% extra gas compared to last year December,” he said.

“In SNGPL system, supply to domestic sector was avrage 831mmcfd in December2018. In first 15 days of this month we supplied 30% more. Now we are supplying 47% more to domestic sector,” he added.

“In SSGC system, domestic demand has gone up almost 20 percent. But LNG cannot be supplied based on position of sindh,” Omar Ayub said, adding supplies are being increased further within a week through new sources and additional LNG.

