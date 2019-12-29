Long queues of vehicles at Karachi CNG stations as gas supply resumes for a day

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened on Sunday morning as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) resumed gas supply to them for a day, ARY News reported.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed at the CNG stations which opened at 7am.

A spokesperson for the SSGCL said CNG stations will remain open across Sindh until 7pm.

He said gas pressure has improved to a great extent yet the gas utility faced hardships to ensure smooth gas supply to domestic consumers and industries due to a widnening demand-and-supply gap.

According to a new schedule, gas supply to CNG stations will remain suspended on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, gas supply to industries has been suspended for 24 hours and will resume Monday morning.

In a statement on Saturday, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan had said domestic consumers are getting uninterrupted gas supply across the country.

He said the government is giving preference to the energy needs of domestic consumers as compared to the industry sector.

The minister said hectic efforts are being made to bring improvement in the gas field infrastructure.

He underlined the need to devise a strategy for more explorations to overcome the gas shortage on a permanent basis.

Commenting on the ongoing gas shortage in Sindh, he said the province is facing a gas shortfall because the Sindh government has failed to provide a route for a new gas pipeline in the province.

