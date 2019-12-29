Domestic consumers getting uninterrupted gas supply: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said domestic consumers are getting uninterrupted gas supply across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is giving preference to the energy needs of domestic consumers as compared to the industry sector.

The minister said hectic efforts are being made to bring improvement in the gas field infrastructure.

He underlined the need to devise a strategy for more explorations to overcome the gas shortage on a permanent basis.

Commenting on the ongoing gas shortage in Sindh, he said the province is facing a gas shortfall because the Sindh government has failed to provide a route for a new gas pipeline in the province.

He said the Sindh government has also declined the federal government’s offer to provide LNG to the province.

It is noteworthy that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to restore the supply of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to industrial units coming under its domain from Tuesday.

The company said that the decision was made after improvement in RLNG supply and restoration of supply from a gas field.

“After the industrial units, the gas supply for the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will also be improved,” it said adding that the recent closure only occurred owing to record cold temperatures witnessed across the country.

The SSGC said that RLNG supplies to the household consumers this year also increased as compared to previous year during winter season.

“During winter season in 2018, the gas supplies remained at 150 mmcfd, however, this year, it peaked over 500 mmcfd,” it said adding that provision of gas supply to domestic consumers was their priority.

