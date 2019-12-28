SSGC announces to restore RLNG supply to industrial units from Tuesday

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday decided to restore supply of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to industrial units coming under its domain from Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The company said that the decision was made after improvement in RLNG supply and restoration of supply from a gas field.

“After the industrial units, the gas supply for the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will also be improved,” it said adding that the recent closure only occurred owing to record cold temperatures witnessed across the country.

The SSGC said that RLNG supplies to the household consumers this year also increased as compared to previous year during winter season.

“During winter season in 2018, the gas supplies remained at 150 mmcfd, however, this year, it peaked over 500 mmcfd,” it said adding that provision of gas supply to domestic consumers was their priority.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Power Omar Ayub on Friday blamed Sindh govt for the gas shortage in the province over the past several days.

Addressing media in Karachi, the power minister said that the incumbent government is working day and night to resolve the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

Read More: Gas crisis: Sindh government rejects Omar Ayub’s statement

“Sindh government is responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province as they denied to give a route for pipe-laying,” said Omar Ayub, adding that centre can resolve the gas shortage by laying pipelines.

He further said that the government was taking measures to overcome the gas shortage as soon as possible.

Comments

comments