Omar Ayub blames Sindh govt for gas crisis in province

KARACHI: Minister for Power Omar Ayub on Friday blamed Sindh govt for the gas shortage in the province over the past several days, ARY News reported.

Addressing media in Karachi, the power minister said that the incumbent government is working day and night to resolve the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

“Sindh government is responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province as they denied to give a route for pipe-laying,” said Omar Ayub, adding that centre can resolve the gas shortage by laying pipelines.

He further said that the government was taking measures to overcome the gas shortage as soon as possible.

Winter has become a real test for people of Karachi as the low gas pressure has hit several areas of the metropolis.

Despite the long shutdown of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low pressure causing a headache for housewives in cooking.

Moreover, the CNG stations were supposed to reopen today at 8 in the morning but it was revised again due to low pressure.

The commuters are also facing problems due to shortage of public transport, as most of the public transport owners have transformed their vehicles on CNG from petrol and diesel.

